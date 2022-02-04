Steady drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton, Five more deaths in Halton

The number of COVID hospitalizations and ICU cases has been declining daily in Hamilton. There are now 206 COVID hospitalizations compared to 270 at the beginning of the week. Similarly, ICU cases are dropping slowly from 38 on Monday to the current total of 27. There were two additional deaths reported in Hamilton. Hamilton public health is reporting 180 new cases, bringing the seven-day average to 158 cases. Outbreaks continue to decline, with 50 reported Friday, compared to 54 the previous day. Halton Public Health is reporting five more COVID-related deaths, brining the total for the past week to 28. Halton reported a drop of five hospitalizations with the ICU count unchanged at 19.

There was another drop in COVID hospitalizations and ICU cases in Ontario. The province is now reporting 2,34 hospitalizations—a drop of 163 from Thursday, and 800 below the total from a week ago. ICU cases dropped 24 from Thursday to 517. The number of ICU cases this time last week was 597. The number of deaths continues to climb, with 58 more fatalities reported Thursday. There have been 1,472 deaths related to COVID in the past month. The number of conformed new cases was 4,047—a figure that is understated due to testing restrictions, but the positivity rate stands at 12 percent compared to 13.9 percent a week earlier. There were 50,000 vaccinations administered Thursday