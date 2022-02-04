Cambridge youth pastor charged in Hamilton sex assaults

Hamilton Police have arrested a 33-year-old male after reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment.

Hamilton Police opened an investigation after reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment surfaced on social media. Several victims came forward during the investigation.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Lucas Jervis of Cambridge was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Four counts of Sexual Assault

Two counts of Sexual Exploitation

Sexual Interference

Lucas Jervis is listed as the pastor of Avenue Road Baptist Church in Cambridge. The church’s website says Jervis offers a ministry to young adults who meet in his home.

Hamilton Police would like to encourage anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of sexual violence, to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence. If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can report the incident by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit non-emergency line at 905-540-5553, or by filing a report online www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

Hamilton Police understand that while sexual assaults often cause long-lasting trauma, survivors may have difficulty speaking about the incidents with friends, family members, or police officers. If someone is not ready to report; however, is seeking support please contact Hamilton Police Victim Services at 905-546-4904.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamiIton.com.

There is no guaranteed way to prevent sexual assault. Sharing the details of these assaults is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.