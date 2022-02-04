The Bay Observer
Halton District School Board offers mental health info sessions for parents and guardians
Halton District School Board offers mental health info sessions for parents and guardians

February 4, 2022

The Halton District School Board is hosting Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions for parents/guardians this Winter. Covering speciﬁc topics based on feedback from parents/guardians, each session will be led by a mental health expert in that area who will share their knowledge and provide helpful information and resources.

Sessions include:

●             Vaping Information Session for HDSB Families – Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from 6 – 7 p.m.

●             Sleep and Well-Being – Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

●             Neuro-inclusive Mental Health – Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 7 – 8 p.m.

●             Diving Deeper into Anxiety – Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Registration is required for these sessions as limited spots are available. Parents/guardians can register by completing the Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions Registration Form. Sessions will be held on Google Meet, where closed captioning is available in various languages.

Registrants will be emailed a link to access the session. Sessions will not be recorded.

Parents/guardians will have the opportunity to submit questions when completing the registration form or during the session.

The Board’s Mental Health & Well-Being webpage has information for parents/guardians and students on mental health, ways to support positive mental health and well-being, and how to get additional support at school and in the broader community

