Halton District School Board offers mental health info sessions for parents and guardians

The Halton District School Board is hosting Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions for parents/guardians this Winter. Covering speciﬁc topics based on feedback from parents/guardians, each session will be led by a mental health expert in that area who will share their knowledge and provide helpful information and resources.

Sessions include:

● Vaping Information Session for HDSB Families – Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from 6 – 7 p.m.

● Sleep and Well-Being – Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

● Neuro-inclusive Mental Health – Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 7 – 8 p.m.

● Diving Deeper into Anxiety – Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Registration is required for these sessions as limited spots are available. Parents/guardians can register by completing the Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions Registration Form. Sessions will be held on Google Meet, where closed captioning is available in various languages.

Registrants will be emailed a link to access the session. Sessions will not be recorded.

Parents/guardians will have the opportunity to submit questions when completing the registration form or during the session.

The Board’s Mental Health & Well-Being webpage has information for parents/guardians and students on mental health, ways to support positive mental health and well-being, and how to get additional support at school and in the broader community