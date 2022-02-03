Hamilton hospitalizations, ICU cases ease, Halton reports eight deaths
COVID hospitalizations eased in Hamilton by 12 cases to 228 while ICU cases dropped by five to 29—the lowest ICU count since early January. There was one more death reported in Hamilton, bringing the total to 491. There were 54 outbreaks in Hamilton – a number that has been declining since hitting a peak of 101 when the current COVID wave began. Halton public health reported eight additional deaths for a total of 314. The health unit saw hospitalizations drop by seven to 70 cases while there was one more person in ICU for a total of 19 cases. There are 19 outbreaks reported in Halton.
The province is reporting a drop of more than 140 COVID hospitalizations to 2,797and a decrease in ICU cases of 14 bringing the total to 541. A week ago there were 607 ICU cases in Ontario. The number of COVID deaths continues to mount with 74 new deaths reported, bringing the death toll for the past month past 1,400. 4,098 COVID cases were reported, as testing limitations continue to understate the actual case count, but the positivity rate was 13.2 percent compared to a high of over 30 percent in early January. There were another 60,000 vaccinations administered.