Gig workers may be able to access medical insurance

The Ontario government continues to push towards making medical and dental benefit plans available to workers who are not currently covered by a medical plan. The Ontario government wants to design a plan that provides workers with benefits such as health, dental and vision care, even if they change jobs. Currently, millions of people, including those working in retail, the gig economy and hospitality have limited-to-no benefits coverage. The government will start by appointing an advisory panel to recommend a system. If successful Ontario would be the first province in Canada to pursue such a comprehensive benefits program.

“Whether you’re bussing tables, working the cash, or giving rides, we are making sure necessities like dental care and affordable medication is within reach for more families,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

Most workers in Ontario with full-time, permanent jobs have medical insurance and dental coverage. In comparison, less than a quarter of those who work part-time or in precarious jobs have similar benefits, which means these workers, and their families, often have to make difficult choices between their health and other necessities like food and shelter. Independent contractors, low-wage workers, newcomers, younger workers, and racialized people are also less likely to have workplace benefits.

The proposed advisory panel will look at how benefits could reside with the worker and will provide recommendations on how best to administer the new program. This could be especially beneficial for digital platform and gig workers, and others in the service industry, who switch jobs more frequently.

This work started last year with the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee’s final report. The Committee was responsible for several items in the government’s recent Working for Workers legislation, including being the first province in Canada to introduce the “Right to Disconnect”, as well as the banning of non-compete clauses.