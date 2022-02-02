Some Easing in local COVID hospital counts
COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by 12 cases to 228, and ICU cases were down by four to 34 in the latest reporting. Deaths continued to climb as Hamilton Public Health reported four more deaths since Tuesday. There have been 83 deaths in the past month. There were 198 new COVID cases reported. Hamilton has 57 outbreaks underway. Halton’s hospitalizations decreased by seven to 77 and ICU cases were down two to 18. There were seven deaths reported overnight, bringing the Halton death toll over the past month to 60. There were 123 new COVID cases reported-a drop of 21 from Tuesday.
Ontario reported COVID hospitalizations dropped by more that 150 cases to 2939 since Tuesday, but ICU cases only fell by 13 to 568. There were another 67 deaths reported as the virus continues to attack the Long-term care sector. The province is reporting 3309 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 13,2 percent—the best rate since the Omicron wave of the variant began to spread. There were nearly 65,000- vaccination s performed.