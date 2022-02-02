Police have identified truck involved in fatal hit and run

Hamilton Police are appealing for information after a fatal Fail to Remain collision involving a pedestrian and his dog on Lawrence Road near Cochrane Road. This is the City’s first fatality of the year.

Based on the evidence collected, Police are now looking for a white 2008 to 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Attached is an image similar to the suspect vehicle.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 70-year-old male was believed to be crossing Lawrence Road with the 3-year-old family dog when the driver of an eastbound motor vehicle struck them both. The driver then fled the scene. Hamilton Paramedics transported the male to the Hamilton General Hospital but the male succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The dog also succumbed to injuries on scene.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.