Halton Police looking for woman involved in hate incidents

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after a hate related incident in Milton.

On Monday January 31, 2022, at approximately 2:00 pm a female suspect verbally threatened to harm a mother and her son at a parking lot located at 1020 Kennedy Circle in Milton. A similar incident occurred earlier in the day involving the same suspect at a Tim Hortons in the area of Thompson Road and Louis St. Laurent Avenue.

Due to the hateful language used by the suspect directing these threats it is being investigated by police as a hate related incident. No physical injuries were sustained by the victims.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 35-45 years old with a medium build and brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, and carrying a backpack.

Any witnesses or persons with information surrounding this incident are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dwayne Perron of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2415.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.