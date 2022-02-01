Ten days left to have your say on Business Workplace needs

Hamilton’s Economic Development Division in partnership with Workforce Planning Hamilton, and with the support of Hamilton’s Chambers of Commerce, launched the 2022 Business and Workforce Needs Survey last month. This survey is a continuation of a project that these partners delivered in 2021 amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s survey aims to identify the operational and workforce needs that have emerged with the current Omicron strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also capturing information on longer-term challenges facing Hamilton’s employers.

Preliminary responses from the survey highlight some of the challenges that Hamilton’s employers are working to overcome. Almost one-third of respondents noted that COVID-19 led to a reduction of up to 50% of their 2021 revenues. At the same time, the survey is also illustrating the diversity of Hamilton’s employers, as 50% of preliminary respondents reported that one or more of their businesses’ owners were women and almost 25% reported ownership by immigrants or newcomers to Canada.

The survey consists of 28 questions and will take most employers approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete. Other topics explored in the survey include anticipated hiring, challenges relating to hard-to-fill positions, experiences hiring newcomers and immigrants, the impacts of minimum wage increases, and workforce productivity while working remotely. The survey is open to all employers, regardless of if they operate as a for-profit business, not-for-profit business, or as a registered charity.

The survey can be accessed through this link: https://www.research.net/r/2022BWNSCOH

Commented Norm Schleehahn, Director Economic Development, City of Hamilton “In this time of increased uncertainty, data gathering remains one of the best tools at our disposal for ensuring that the programs designed to support our local economy are being effectively deployed. Employers who take the time to share their needs and challenges are demonstrating their commitment to shaping a data-driven economic recovery in the months and years to come.”

Khadija Hamidu, Executive Director, Workforce Planning Hamilton noted, “ the Employer One survey has remained a constant resource in the Hamilton community. In order for us to help prepare the workforce and support businesses in 2022, we are encouraging all employers to provide us with the necessary feedback to begin a plan of action.”