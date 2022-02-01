Hamilton hospitalizations drop, but ICU cases remain steady
COVID hospitalizations reported by Hamilton Public health were down by 30 from Monday’s reporting and now stand at 240, but there was no change in ICU cases at 38. There were two additional deaths in Hamilton. The unit is reporting 108 new COVID cases—a number that is understated due to testing restrictions but still the lowest single-day count since the beginning of the Omicron outbreak. Seven deaths were reported in Halton which reported 144 cases, Hospitalizations were virtually unchanged with 84 in hospital and 20 in ICU.
COVID hospitalizations in Ontario stand at 3091 compared to 4016 a week earlier but ICU cases declined by only 40 cases from this time last week to 568 Tuesday. The death toll continues to mount with 63 more fatalities reported. The province reported 2622 new cases—a number understated due to testing restrictions, but still only about half of the number of cases reported a week earlier under similar conditions. The provincial science table reported today that the peak of the Omicron wave has clearly passed, but the pressure on hospitals, particularly ICUs, will linger for some time. There were 57,000 vaccinations administered on Monday.