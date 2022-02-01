Halton School Board launches panel series on Identity, Inclusion & Human Rights

The Halton District School is launching a Director’s Panel Series on Identity, Inclusion & Human Rights to raise awareness on historical and contemporary issues of identity, inclusion and human rights. The ﬁrst session in the panel series will be:

Antisemitism: The Longest Hatred

Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

This will be a virtual event, with the livestream linked on the HDSB website (www.hdsb.ca).

Registration is not required.

Panel speakers include:

● Dr. Karen R. Mock, Human Rights Advocate and Educator

● Bernie Farber, Chair, Canadian Anti-Hate Network

● Rabbi Stephen Wise, Spiritual Leader of Shaarei-Beth El Congregation of Oakville

● Sharon Khavkine-Binstock, McMaster University student and former HDSB student

● Eszter Reti, Grade 12 HDSB student

● A representative from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Aﬀairs (CIJA)

Those interested in attending the event can submit a question to the panel before or during the presentation through this Google Form: https://forms.gle/L5AxQvpErhR9wpkG9

“Each session in the series will explore how issues of identity and inclusion intersect with education,” says Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board. This provides an opportunity to create awareness of multiple perspectives of insight and analysis on how individual identities can be reﬂected and engaged in the broader HDSB community. “

Future sessions in the series include Black Excellence, Transgender Awareness, Indigenous Perspectives on Decolonizing Education and Land and Perspectives on Islam. These sessions will take place in the coming months, with speciﬁc dates conﬁrmed soon.