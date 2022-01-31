The Bay Observer
Province reporting 2,983 new COVID cases
by
January 31, 2022

With a number of health units not reporting on weekends, the COVID statistics are understated, but the province is reporting 2,983 hospitalizations Saturday compared to 3,861 taken a week earlier under similar restrictions. ICU cases are shown at 583, down from 615 from a week earlier. There were 2,983 new cases reported. There were 91,000 vaccinations administered and 31 deaths reported. Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 173 new COVID cases and two  deaths, and Halton with 118 new cases.

