Local health units report 12 COVID deaths, little change in hospital cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 270 COVID hospitalizations and 38 patients in ICU. The case count is up by 10 from Friday, but the ICU count is unchanged. Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 173 new COVID cases. There were nine deaths recorded in Hamilton since Friday, bringing the total deaths for January to 58. and Halton with 118 new cases. There were 570 COVID cases in Hamilton since Friday, bringing the seven-day average down to 189. Halton had 401 cases over the weekend, bringing its seven-day case count to 148. There were three deaths reported in Halton for a January total of 48 deaths. Halton has 83 COVID patients, down two from Friday and 20 ICU cases—an increase of two.
With a number of health units not reporting on weekends, the Ontario COVID statistics are understated, but the province is reporting 2,983 hospitalizations Monday compared to 3,861 taken a week earlier under similar restrictions. ICU cases are shown at 583, down from 615 from a week earlier. There were 2,983 new cases reported. There were 91,000 vaccinations administered and 31 deaths reported.