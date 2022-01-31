Galindo has change of heart on Provincial bid

Less than 24 hours after announcing he was seeking the Liberal nomination for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Trustee Cam Galindo has announced he is withdrawing from the race. In a brief statement Galindo wrote, “”After much thought and consideration, I have decided to withdraw my nomination from the contest in Hamilton West – Ancaster – Dundas. I have spoken to family, friends, supporters, and electors, and I feel that this is the right decision for me. I feel fortunate, humbled, and grateful for the encouragement, and I want to thank everyone that supported me!”