The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Galindo has change of heart on Provincial bid
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Galindo has change of heart on Provincial bid

by
January 31, 2022

Less than 24 hours after announcing he was seeking the Liberal nomination for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Trustee Cam Galindo has announced he is withdrawing from the race. In a brief statement Galindo wrote, “”After much thought and consideration, I have decided to withdraw my nomination from the contest in Hamilton West – Ancaster – Dundas. I have spoken to family, friends, supporters, and electors, and I feel that this is the right decision for me. I feel fortunate, humbled, and grateful for the encouragement, and I want to thank everyone that supported me!”

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top