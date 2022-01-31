Burlington purchases Lion’s Club Park for $6 Million

The City of Burlington has completed a $6 Million agreement with the Burlington Lions Club to purchase part of Lions Club Park. The purchased land is approximately 1.8 acres.

The sale to the City of Burlington does not include the property that houses the Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK) and the Lions Hall.

The name of the park will remain Lions Club Park.

The Burlington Lions Club was chartered in 1925, and has served Burlington and area ever since. Lions provide community services, such as the Farmers’ Market, and make donations to youth sports clubs, student awards, hospitals, other health providers, community services like food banks, and much more. Its motto has been, is, and always will be: “We Serve”. New members and volunteers with a desire to help their fellow citizens are always welcome to join us.

Noted Ward 2 Councillor Lisa Kearns, “the City’s acquisition of this property will now preserve Lions Club Park for residents to enjoy indefinitely. I would like to thank the Burlington Lions Club for their continued partnership, their work in our community and support of the City’s goals through this sale.”

Bob Hilton, Chair of Lions Negotiating Committee said, “Burlington Lions are extremely proud of the far-sighted Lions who purchased this property back in 1929, and of our members’ determination to be good stewards of it for the 92 years since. This agreement enables the Lions Club to provide expanded service to the community for many years to come. It also ensures that the area will remain as a park for future generations to enjoy, as envisioned by Council in 1991 and by Lions continuously since 1929. As with all agreements between Lions and the City of Burlington, this is a win-win-win for both parties and for all citizens of Burlington.”

An agreement with the City of Burlington leading up to the sale was put in place in 1991, followed by a further agreement in 2002 on a formula that specifies a substantial discount from the appraised value at the time of sale to the City.