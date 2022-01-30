US Ambassador stops by Hamilton Mountain Mosque
(L-R) Hamid Dwyer, Javid Mirza, Ambassador David Cohen, Consul General Susan Crystal, Imam Yasin Dwyer
The United States Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen and US Consul General Susan R Crystal were in Hamilton Sunday, to take in the Canada-US soccer match. Before attending the game, the two diplomats visited the Hamilton Mountain Mosque to learn about the Hamilton Muslim Community’s success in engaging with the broader community, particularly as a political force. The visitors met with Imam Yasim Dahr and Hamilton Muslim community leader Javid Mirza, who told the Bay Observer. “I was honoured that out of all the communities, they came to see us. They were interested in how our community has been able to make its voice heard politically at all three levels.” The visitors were sent away with treats of baklava and Turkish Delight.
