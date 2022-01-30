Police nab gunman, weapon still missing

Hamilton Police Service made an arrest after two victims were robbed at gunpoint.

Overnight Sunday, just shortly before 3:00 am , Hamilton Police responded to a report of a robbery in which a handgun was used in the area of 245 Kenora Ave. As Police raced to the scene, they received an update that a home invasion had occurred and a shot was fired in the same area.

Police flooded the area and the accused was located. He engaged police in a foot chase. He was located and arrested a short time later.

No one was injured in the two incidents. Police are worried that the handgun may be somewhere in the area and there is still a police presence in the area. The accused entered yards in the area bounded by Barton Street, Centennial Parkway North, Kenora Ave and Delawana Drive. Anyone who comes across this handgun are asked to please do not touch it and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with e any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact the on duty Staff Sergeant by calling (905)546-2963

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com