Ottawa growing impatient with convoy amid incidents involving statues, gridlock and noise

Another large crowd arrived at Parliament Hill in Ottawa Sunday morning for a church service conducted by Aylmer pastor Henry Hildebrandt who has been charged for disobeying COVID protocols at his church. Meanwhile Ottawa municipal politicians are calling for the dispersal of the crowds in the city core after a night of horn-honking and fireworks that kept residents awake. There is social media outrage after a statue of Terry Fox was draped with a flag and anti-vaccination signs were placed at the monument. Nearby, the protesters were seen dancing on the tomb of the unknown solider—drawing condemnation from Defense Minister Anita Anand who is in Ukraine. Then a group of protesters barged into an Ottawa soup kitchen demanding food. The Shephers of Good Hope tweeted, “Earlier today, our staff and volunteers experienced harassment from convoy protestors seeking meals from our soup kitchen,. The individuals were given meals to diffuse the conflict. Management was then informed of the issue and no further meals were given to protesters. Our soup kitchen is committed to providing meals to people experiencing and at risk of homelessness in Ottawa. This weekend’s events have caused significant strain to our operations at an already difficult time.” As a precaution, Ottawa’s largest downtown shopping mall, the Rideau Centre has been closed. Terry Fox statue was draped with an upside-down Canadian flag

The convoy is starting to attract worldwide attention. Social media reports suggest similar convoys are being organized in the US, the UK and in Holland.

Yesterday, the Canadian Trucking Alliance issued a statement alleging that the convoy has in effect been hijacked by the extremist elements. The statement reads, “while a number of Canadians are in Ottawa to voice their displeasure over this (vaccine) mandate, it also appears that a great number of these protestors have no connection to the trucking industry and have a separate agenda beyond a disagreement over cross border vaccine requirements. As these protests unfold over the weekend, we ask the Canadian public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have a connection to the trucking industry.