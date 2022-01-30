Ontario reporting another 55 COVID deaths bringing the total in January past 1,200

With a number of health units not reporting on weekends, the COVID statistics are understated, but the province is reporting 3019 hospitalizations Saturday compared to 3797 taken a week earlier under similar restrictions. ICU cases are shown at 587, down 17 from a week earlier. There were 3,960 new cases reported. There were 68,000 vaccinations administered and 55 deaths reported. Ontario has recorded over 1200 COVID deaths so far in January. Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 212 new COVID cases and four deaths, and Halton with 179 new cases.