HWDSB trustee to contest Liberal nomination in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Trustee Cam Galindo is seeking the Ontario Liberal Party nomination in Hamilton West – Ancaster – Dundas (HWAD) for the provincial election in June. Galindo is finishing up his first term on the school board where he served as vice-chair, and currently chairs the Finance and Facilities Committee.

Galindo is on the Board of Directors at United Way Halton & Hamilton and was appointed by City Council to the Hamilton Future Fund Board of Governors. He recently worked at the Canada Revenue Agency, Canada School of Public Service, and helped introduce an artificial intelligence- powered web-app that makes it easier to find social services like free meals, shelter and clothing for people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Galindo has an Honours B.A. from McMaster University, where he studied political science and economics. He has an integrated business studies certificate from Mohawk College and is also due to complete a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Toronto this spring.

The nomination contest will be take place on February 26th,