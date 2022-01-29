Police looking for assistance in identifying possible murder car
Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide of Sheydon Storer. The man who was gunned down in his driveway just before Christmas.
On December 21, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Upper Wentworth and Mohawk Road for shots fired. Upon arriving, police located 24-year-old Sheydon Storer lying in his driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
After reviewing video evidence from the area, investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a small blue SUV or compact car with a white roof that was in the area before and after the shooting. Investigators continue to work on compiling a suspect description.
Police are releasing images of what they believe to be the suspect vehicle. /
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com