Police looking for assistance in identifying possible murder car

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide of Sheydon Storer. The man who was gunned down in his driveway just before Christmas. Sheydon Storer

On December 21, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Upper Wentworth and Mohawk Road for shots fired. Upon arriving, police located 24-year-old Sheydon Storer lying in his driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

After reviewing video evidence from the area, investigators are asking for assistance in identifying a small blue SUV or compact car with a white roof that was in the area before and after the shooting. Investigators continue to work on compiling a suspect description.

Police are releasing images of what they believe to be the suspect vehicle. /

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com