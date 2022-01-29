Hamilton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month

Throughout February, Hamilton Public Library (HPL) honours Black history, culture and the legacy of Black Canadians with a lineup of author talks, concerts, activity sheets, reading lists and more. Full details are at hpl.ca/black-history-month.

Team HPL’s curated reading lists for adults, teens, and children highlight Black authors, artists, achievements, culture and more. Several virtual events include a panel discussion with prominent Black Canadian Young Adult authors, Asha Bromfield, Sarah Raughley and Liselle Sambury (Feb 12) and an evening with Lawrence Hill, who discusses his new middle-grade book, Beatrice and Croc Harry (Feb 16).

In music HPL will present tributes to Hamilton jazz legend Jackie Washington by LTtheMonk (Feb 4) and Angela Nethersole (Feb 18). Also performing this month are Lucky Stickz and Band (Feb 11) and Mohawk College musicians Rheannen Mclelland, Spencer Mackenzie, Sean De Pledge, Diana Herrera Castillo and Remmington Keena (Feb 25).

Black History Month lists are also on Kanopy, Curio and Hoopla.

“Libraries play a vital role in preserving, teaching and celebrating the achievements of Black Canadians,” said Lisa Radha Weaver, HPL’s Director of Collections and Programming. “At HPL, Black History Month celebrations foster our mission to respect and support the value and dignity of all individuals.”