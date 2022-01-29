Extremist elements have muddled the Truckers’ convoy mission

Global news reports that radical and racist individuals have attached themselves to the Trucker Convoy that has now reached Ottawa and appear in some cases to be among the protest’s organizers. One of two persons who organized the GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $7 Million is B.J. Dichter, who in 2019 told a cheering crowd at a People’s Party of Canada convention in 2019, that the Liberal Party is “infested with Islamists.”

Another convoy supporter, Philip King is the head of Canada Unity which has posted an anti-vaccination “Memorandum of Understanding.” Global says there is video footage, where King can be seen repeating racist conspiracy theories.

Today the Canadian Trucking Alliance issued a statement alleging that the convoy has in effect been hijacked by the extremist elements. The statement reads, “while a number of Canadians are in Ottawa to voice their displeasure over this (vaccine) mandate, it also appears that a great number of these protestors have no connection to the trucking industry and have a separate agenda beyond a disagreement over cross border vaccine requirements. As these protests unfold over the weekend, we ask the Canadian public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have a connection to the trucking industry.

“To those in the trucking industry that have chosen to participate in this protest regarding cross border mandates, we ask that you engage in a peaceful demonstration today then leave the City of Ottawa to avoid any issues to the welfare and safety of the citizens of Ottawa. Your behaviour today will not only reflect upon you and your family but the 300,000 plus fellow Canadians that, like you, take great pride in our industry. Please remember this important responsibility you bear today in delivering your message responsibly but also the impact your actions will have on the image of the majority of your colleagues from coast-to-coast who do not share your opinion but share your passion for the industry and country.”

The rationale for the protest was muddled from the beginning because the United States passed its own version of the vaccine mandate for truckers, meaning unvaccinated truckers would be blocked at the border regardless of whether they were successful in getting the mandate reversed in Canada.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Trudeau and his family have been moved to an undisclosed location as a precaution against any incidents that might have taken place around his home on the grounds of Government House.