58 more COVID deaths reported in Ontario

With a number of health units not reporting on weekends, the COVID statistics are understated, but the province is reporting 3439 hospitalizations Saturday compared to 4026 taken a week earlier under similar restrictions. ICU cases are shown at 597, down three from a week earlier. There were 4,855 new cases reported. There were 87,000 vaccinations administered and 58 deaths reported. Provincial figures show Hamilton reporting 187 new COVID cases and one death, and Halton with 148 new cases and no new deaths.