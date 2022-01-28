Police say they’ve nabbed a serial firebug

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged, a 37-year-old man of Hamilton, for multiple offences related to arson.

The spree began on New Year’s Eve when, the Hamilton Fire Department and the Hamilton Police Break Enter and Robbery Unit responded to a large fire inside a business compound in the area of Sherman Avenue and Princess Street. Hamilton Fire Department were successful in putting out the fire and no one was injured. Investigation deemed the fire suspicious and the approximate damage was set at $75,000.

Then on Friday, January 7, 2022, the Hamilton Fire Department and Hamilton Police Service responded to a suspicious fire at a residence on Beechwood Avenue, in which, a suspect set fire to a shed. The estimated damages in this incident were $5,000.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, the Hamilton Fire Department and the Hamilton Police Service responded to a suspicious fire at a vacant residence on Paling Avenue. The damages estimating $50,000.

James Peschke, a 37-year old Hamilton man faces multiple arson charges.

Peschke was held for a bail hearing and appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, or have any questions in regards to the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Sergeant George Gallant at 905-540-5085.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com