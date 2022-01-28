January COVID death toll in Hamilton and Halton approaches the 100 mark

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by eight cases from Thursday and there was one fewer ICU case at 38, There were four more deaths in Hamilton bringing the total deaths in January to 49. There were 208 new cases reported, bringing the seven-day daily average down to 247—down from 291 on Wednesday, and significantly down from 395 on January 20th. There are 62 outbreaks in Hamilton, and increase of two from Thursday. Halton Public Health reported no change in hospitalizations at 85, and two fewer ICU cases at 18. There were 211 new COVID cases and four deaths, bringing the Halton COVID death toll since January 1 to 45.

Hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 cases in Ontario to 3,535. 56% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 44% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There was in increase of eight ICU cases to 607. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

67 deaths took place over the past 13 days – 36 of which occurred this week.

There were 5,337 new cases of OVID19, a number that is understated due to testing limitations, but with the data available the positivity rate is 14.4 percent.

There were nearly 78,000 vaccinations administered bringing the number of booster shots to 6.2 million and the percentage of children 5-11 with a shot to 52,9 percent.