COVID Hospitalizations are down, as 67 more deaths reported

Hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 cases in Ontario to 3,535. 56% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 44% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There was in increase of eight ICU cases to 607. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

67 deaths took place over the past 13 days – 36 of which occurred this week.

There were 5,337 new cases of OVID19, a number that is understated due to testing limitations, but with the data available the positivity rate is 14.4 percent.

There were nearly 78,000 vaccinations administered bringing the number of booster shots to 6.2 million and the percentage of children 5-11 with a shot to 52,9 percent.

Hamilton Hospitals showed an increase in Hospitalization with 268 cases-18 more than Wednesday’s reporting. ICU cases also increased by 7 to 39. There were three additional deaths reported. One indicator that has improved significantly is in the number of outbreaks. Hamilton is now reporting 60 outbreaks a drop of sic from Wednesday and well off a peak of 101 outbreaks a month ago. There were 252 new cases reported in Hamilton. Halton hospitalizations continues their decline with only 85 hospitalized compared to 95 the previous day and ICU cases down by three to 20. Halton’s death toll has increased by seven cases over the last two days.