Burlington Performing Arts Centre to reopen with rescheduled lineup

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre hopes this reopening will be for real as it prepares to resume live performances on February 1.“Our 2021-22 Season was put on hold during the latest round of pandemic restrictions, so we went to work re-scheduling the amazing talent booked to play our stages and we’re proud to present our updated lineup,” said BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox. “From local artists to musical legends, our patrons can expect the same first-class entertainment we have delivered for the past 10 years, in an atmosphere where they can feel safe.”

February performances will all be presented in BPAC’s Community Studio Theatre and each includes the option of attending in person or livestreaming the performances from your home. Visit burlingtonpac.ca for show times and ticket pricing.

As per Ontario guidelines, all patrons must show proof of COVID-19 double vaccination to be permitted entry into the facility. The Burlington Performing Arts Centre will be operating at 50 percent capacity in accordance with provincial COVID regulations.

BPAC’s LIVE & LOCAL SERIES returns Sunday, February 20, when STEVE STRONGMAN, JAMES OLIVER BILJAK and THOM ANTHONY join, THE MARK LALAMA TRIO.

