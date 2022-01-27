Police say pawn shop was used as clearing house for stolen goods

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man of Hamilton for multiple offences related to the trafficking of stolen property.

In December 2021, the Hamilton Police Break Enter and Robbery Unit began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen property through a Hamilton pawn shop.

The investigation revealed that over $200,000 in stolen property has been trafficked through the pawn shop since 2018.

Police have arrested Stephen Strileski, a33-year-old man of Hamilton who faces a string of charges of theft, fraud and possession of stolen property.

Strileski is held for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton.

Investigators have identified seven local businesses as victims of crime. Police are continuing to work on locating other victims and return the property to their lawful owner.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, or have any questions in regards to the investigation, you asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Detective Constable Shawn Fennessy at 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com