Mohawk honoured for its research

Mohawk College retained its position as a top-10 research college in Canada and ranked first in Industry Research Income, according to national rankings released today.

Reflecting the growth and success of IDEAWORKS, Mohawk’s applied research division, Mohawk has earned a top-10 position for its research activities in the Research Infosource annual rankings for three consecutive years. A decade ago, when the college first expanded its applied research activities, it ranked 33rd in the country. Research Infosource Inc. describes itself as Canada’s Source of R&D Intelligence. The research, consulting, and publishing firm, specializes in the areas of policy, research, business intelligence and analysis on science, technology and innovation.

In addition to its overall finish, Mohawk was listed by Research Infosource among the top-ranked large colleges in Canada in three categories:

• 1st – Industry Research Income – Mohawk applied research projects raised more than $3.3 million last year. (Industry grants and contracts represented 50% of total research income).

• 2nd – Research Partnerships – 254 partners collaborated with the college on applied research projects.

• 3rd – Paid Student Researchers – IDEAWORKS employed 349 students in applied research projects.

In total, IDEAWORKS was engaged in 254 research partnerships during the ranking period, completing 71 projects with industry partners.

Read the full report of Mohawk’s status in the annual report and a full list of the Research Infosource rankings. https://researchinfosource.com/top-50-research-colleges/2021

Mohawk students, faculty and staff collaborate with industry, government and community partners on applied research projects in a number of key areas:

• MEDIC (mHealth and eHealth Development and Innovation Centre)

• AMIC (Additive Manufacturing Innovation Centre)

• EPIC (Energy and Power Innovation Centre)

• MTIC (Medical Technologies Innovation Centre)

• Augmented and Virtual Reality (XR)

• Industrial Internet of Things Research*

• Sustainability Research*

• Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)

• Digital Accessibility

• Digital Transformation

• Cybersecurity

• Student Success & Social Innovation

• Centre for Climate Change Management