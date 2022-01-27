Hamilton recording artist Jasmyn awarded Video Production Grant

RBC and the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced eleven grant recipients for Round 7 of the Music Video Production (MVP) Project including Hamilton-based recording artist Jasmyn. The MVP Project enables Canadian creatives to explore their craft, hone their filmmaking skills and encourage growth within their respective industries.

Hamilton-based recording artist Jasmyn has been selected as a grant recipient alongside director Iris Kim (Toronto), and producer Jeff So (Toronto) for their video concept for Jasmyn’s song “Edge of Time.”

Jasmyn is the new solo project created by Jasmyn Burke, former singer-songwriter and frontwoman of the critically acclaimed band Weaves. Having received two Polaris Music Prize shortlists, two JUNO nominations for Alternative Album of the Year and two SOCAN Songwriting Prize nominations, Burke has established herself as one of Canada’s most exciting and fresh voices.

With this new project, she has decided to use her own name, Jasmyn, to mark the start of exploring her own unique sound as a solo artist. She signed the project to ANTI- Records. The LP was produced by Los Angeles-based John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten) who collaborated with her remotely on a body of work she had compiled over months of being in lockdown.

Weaves received worldwide support from the likes of Rolling Stone Magazine, NPR, Pitchfork, Elton’s John’s Rocket Hour, The Guardian and Glastonbury Festival.

Said Jasmyn, “I am forever grateful for having received the MVP Project grant support. Throughout my career it has become more apparent that having the time and space to be creative is a privilege. Therefore, when organizations such as MVP Project invest in artists, they invest in the time and energy it takes to create something special. I believe that by fostering artists’ growth and funding their work, we help them in one of the most integral ways – freeing them of some financial burdens that come with being a creative.”

In addition to funding, the team will receive valuable mentorship and networking opportunities with established industry professionals.