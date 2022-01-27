Hamilton hospitalizations. ICU cases show an increase

Hamilton Hospitals showed an increase in Hospitalization with 268 cases-18 more than Wednesday’s reporting. ICU cases also increased by 7 to 39. There were three additional deaths reported. One indicator that has improved significantly is in the number of outbreaks. Hamilton is now reporting 60 outbreaks a drop of sic from Wednesday and well off a peak of 101 outbreaks a month ago. There were 252 new cases reported in Hamilton. Halton hospitalizations continues their decline with only 85 hospitalized compared to 95 the previous day and ICU cases down by three to 20. Halton’s death toll has increased by seven cases over the last two days.

For the first time since the Omicron wave of COVID began, there has been a significant drop in hospitalizations. The province is reporting 3,645 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of 361 cases since Wednesday. ICU cases dropped below 600 for the first time in a week at 599. 56% of hospitalizations were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 44% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 599 people are in ICU with COVID19. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

With limited testing there are 5,852 new cases of COVID-19. There were more than 33,500 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 14.1 percent. There were 70 additional deaths reported, many of them recorded over the last few days,

There were more than 79.000 vaccinations administered. 6,147,286 residents have received booster shots, and almost 566,000 children 5-11 have received a vaccination dose, or 52.5 percent of that age group.