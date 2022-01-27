Convoy rolling through the GTA

As the Canada-wide truck convoy works its way through the GTA, hundreds of supporters have gathered along Highway 401 ramps in Toronto to encourage the anti-vaccination mandate protest organized by truckers. They are on their way to Ottawa where they hope to persuade the Trudeau government to lift the compulsory vaccination rules that were imposed on Canadian truckers re-entering the country at land borders.

Meanwhile the convoy has attracted the support of extremists who are hoping to use the protest to promote far-right views. Prime Minister Trudeau was critical of the extremists saying, “the small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country.”

Conservative Finance Minister Pierre Poilievre was asked to comment on the reports of extremist groups and individuals joining the truck convoy.

Meanwhile NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was embarrassed with news that his brother-in-law had donated $13,000 to the GoFundMe campaign supporting the protesters. In a statement sent to CBC News, Singh said he doesn’t support a campaign that harbours “extremist and dangerous views” and “unequivocally” disapproves of his brother-in-law’s decision to donate. “[I] … disagree with him about this donation and told him so. I am against this convoy and against the dangerous and divisive rhetoric we’re seeing coming from it,” Singh said. “I understand people are frustrated that we’re still in this pandemic two years later. The best way to get out of this pandemic, and to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe, is to get vaccinated and to listen to public health experts.” Singh’s office is now saying that the brother-in-law didn’t understand the implications of his donation and is now taking steps to get his money back.