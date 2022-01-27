Big drop in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario, ICU caseload eases slightly

For the first time since the Omicron wave of COVID began, there has been a significant drop in hospitalizations. The province is reporting 3,645 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of 361 cases since Wednesday. ICU cases dropped below 600 for the first time in a week at 599. 56% of hospitalizations were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 44% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 599 people are in ICU with COVID19. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

With limited testing there are 5,852 new cases of COVID-19. There were more than 33,500 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 14.1 percent. There were 70 additional deaths reported, many of them recorded over the last few days,

There were more than 79.000 vaccinations administered. 6,147,286 residents have received booster shots, and almost 566,000 children 5-11 have received a vaccination dose, or 52.5 percent of that age group.

Hospitalization in Hamilton have been steadily declining from a high of 315 on January 14 to 250 reported today. ICU cases are declining more gradually, sitting at 32 Wednesday from a high of 41 early last week. There were three deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. Outbreaks continue their drop now standing at 68 compared to 72 on Tuesday. They reached a peak of 101 in late December. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 213 new cases and a seven-day average of 291, well down from 395 a week ago. Provincial figures show Halton with 266 new cases