Omicron death toll continues to hit daily records

The death toll in the current Omicron wave of the pandemic continues to set records. The province reported 89 more deaths overnight which is the most in over a year. Hospitalizations for COVID were reported at 4016 with ICU cases dropping by 18 cases to 608. That is the first single day decrease in ICU cases since January 13. More than 33,000 tests yielded 5368 new cases of COVUD for a positivity rate of 14.1 percent, which is the lowest since December. However, case counts are understated due to the restrictions on testing. There were 79.000 vaccinations administered on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations took a sharp drop in Hamilton and Halton although ICU cases were relatively unchanged. Hamilton’s COVID hospital count dropped by 26 cases to 255 while ICU cases dropped by one to 34. In Halton, hospital cases dropped 10 to 99 but ICU was unchanged at 23. The death tolls continue to mount with the Omicron variant running through long-term care and hospitals. Hamilton reported four deaths overnight and Halton three. AS positive indicator in Hamilton is the number of outbreaks dropped by eight to 72—down from a high of 101 earlier in the month. Two of Hamilton’s outbreaks showed spikes in case counts—The Arbour Creek Care Centre cases count went from 48 cases to 86 cases overnight; and Revera The Meadows Long Term Care Home, went from 31` to 69 cases overnight.