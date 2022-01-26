Judge throws book at Halton drug dealer

A man who was part of a highly organized and sophisticated network involved with drug trafficking, importing and money laundering has been hit with a prison sentence of just under 14 years.

The sentencing stems from an April 2021 Halton Police operation that resulted in 7 arrests and more than 40 charges.

It all came to and end last Thursday when Ajmer Singh,45, of Mississauga received a sentence of 13 years and 222 days for 1 count of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl. Singh also received a 10 year (concurrent) sentence on 2 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

In addition to these sentences, the courts also ordered the forfeiture of $727,883 cash, a vehicle used in the commission of the offences and several pieces of high end jewelry.

Deputy Chief of Regional Operations Jeff Hill stated, “Mr. Singh’s sentencing sends a strong message that those who put some of our most vulnerable community members at risk will be held accountable. This type of activity will never be tolerated in our community and our members will remain relentless in battling the ongoing opioid crisis and bringing those involved in trafficking to prosecution.”

Anyone who can provide information regarding the trafficking of illicit drugs are urged to call the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.