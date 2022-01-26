Hospitalizations, outbreaks and COVID cases trending downward in Hamilton
Hospitalizations in Hamilton have been steadily declining from a high of 315 on January 14 to 250 reported today. ICU cases are declining more gradually, sitting at 32 Wednesday from a high of 41 early last week. There were three deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. Outbreaks continue their drop now standing at 68 compared to 72 on Tuesday. They reached a peak of 101 in late December. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 213 new cases and a seven-day average of 291, well down from 395 a week ago. Provincial figures show Halton with 266 new cases
The death toll in the current Omicron wave of the pandemic continues to set records. The province reported 89 deaths overnight which is the most in over a year. Hospitalizations for COVID were reported at 4016 with ICU cases dropping by 18 cases to 608. That is the first single day decrease in ICU cases since January 13. More than 33,000 tests yielded 5368 new cases of COVUD for a positivity rate of 14.1 percent, which is the lowest since December. However, case counts are understated due to the restrictions on testing. There were 79.000 vaccinations administered on Tuesday.