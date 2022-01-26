Hamilton Rec Centres, Museums open next week

With last week’s announcement of plans to gradually reopen restaurants and other businesses, the City of Hamilton is sharing its plan to reopen some municipal services, programming and facilities later this month.

Arenas

Arenas will reopen to permit holders beginning January 31, 2022.

Public programming will resume in a phased approach beginning on January 31, 2022.

Additional public health measures and capacity limits will be in place.

Recreation

Recreation centres will reopen for drop-in aquatic and gym programming beginning February 7, 2022.

Advanced aquatic leadership programming and certifications for staff and the public will start February 4, 2022, with registration opening on January 28, 2022.

Drop in programming will resume February 7, 2022 and schedules will be available by February 4, 2022. Reservations will be available 25 hours prior to the start of the program. This includes:

Pool programming, including open swim and length swims

Gym programming at select locations, including open gym and court sport programming (including pickleball)

Water Fit programming will resume on February 21, 2022.

Golf operations have resumed, with both disc golf and winter golf proceeding, weather permitting.

Seniors Centres & Programming

Seniors Centres and clubs will be available to reopen beginning February 7, 2022. Details regarding location-specific openings will be available on the City’s website in the coming days.

Senior Centre Without Walls phone programming will resume on February 7, 2022.

Museums

Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will reopen on February 1, 2022.

All other museums will remain closed at this time to ensure adherence to current public health measures and to accommodate the redeployment of staffing resources to aid with ongoing vaccination efforts.

Residents are encouraged to access municipal services online where available: www.hamilton.ca/onlinecityservices