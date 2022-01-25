St. Matthew’s House providing housing, support for vulnerable seniors

St. Matthew’s House will make good use of the $3.75 million it’s receiving from CMHC, through the Rapid Housing Initiative. The funds will provide housing for racialized seniors in wards 1 to 5 in Hamilton. Called The 4Twelve, the property at 412 Barton, next door to St. Matthew’s House Children’s Centre, will be converted to deeply affordable apartments, 12 in all. Built using modular construction for speed and affordability, these units will be completed and occupied by December 2022.

The 12 units are intended for low-income seniors who identify as women, Indigenous peoples, racialized groups including Black Canadians and people with disabilities.. “We hope that The 4Twelve will serve not only as a safe housing solution for our clients, but will be a model of what is possible – the start of many more projects like this for St. Matthew’s House,” says Renée Wetselaar, Executive Director of St. Matthew’s House.

In addition to the shelter provided, there will be a team on-site to help connect to supports which address the needs of vulnerable seniors in housing, mental health, mobility issues, food insecurity and other supports to create a community hub.

Along with this announcement, St. Matthew’s House will shortly be launching The 4Twelve Campaign, to establish the supports around the seniors’ housing. It will be raising funds for the ongoing funding for the community food centre, furnishings for the units, laundry facilities for tenants and other key elements. These are the supports that will make the units HOME for tenants and ensure successful transition and progression for them.

St. Matthew’s House is collaborating with New Commons Development and builder R-Hauz to complete this project under the announced Rapid Housing Initiative guidelines.