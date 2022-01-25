Mohawk’s Joyce Centre hits net zero energy consumption again

Mohawk’s Joyce Centre for Partnership & Innovation at Mohawk College continues to generate more electric power than it uses allowing it to maintain certification with the Canada Green Building Council.

“Over the past three years, The Joyce Centre has exemplified sustainable building operation for students, employees, community and industry partners,” said Ron McKerlie, President and CEO of Mohawk College. “While only labs were active during the pandemic, reducing occupancy and energy demands last year, the performance of this impressive building remains remarkable. Our Facility Services team has continued to excel in the ongoing maintenance, calibration and monitoring of this impressive facility.”

In 2021, The Joyce Centre generated 665,582 kWh of electricity and used 376,853 kWh, creating a surplus of 288,729 kWh.

The energy comes in a couple of ways:

– The solar arrays on the building and around campus; includes a solar carport over 200 parking spaces, generating enough power for about 400 homes

– Heating and cooling are maintained with the use of 28 geothermal wells on the property.

There are conservation measures in place, as well, that don’t register but make a difference:

– A specially designed central light well allows natural light to flow through five floors. Sensor-controlled LED lighting detects sunlight and will dim, or turn off, when there’s plenty of sunshine available.

– Two underground cisterns capture 228,000 litres of rainwater runoff. This water is then used in wastewater plumbing and landscaping systems. By capturing and reusing rainwater, The Joyce Centre is helping to manage storm water and reduce clean water consumption.

– The Joyce Centre’s building envelope is designed to be as air tight as possible so that heating and cooling systems work a minimal amount of the time – if at all. The roof was also designed to increase thermal performance, with green (planted) areas and surfaces that reflect heat from the sun.

As the largest net zero institutional building in Canada, The Joyce Centre is a living lab for students, offering them hands-on access to the monitoring and operations of a ZCB-certified building. Students are able to explore building information modeling, a process of gathering and grouping data from the building’s performance to understand and optimize the design and maintenance during the lifetime of the building.