Federal cash will support 100 affordable homes in Hamilton

The federal government has come up with $23.3 million to help build an estimated 109 new homes in Hamilton.

The first project, located at 35 Arkledun Avenue will convert a former commercial school into 73 units targeted towards women, transgender and non-binary community members who are experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness. This project will receive $12.9 million under the Cities Stream of the RHI and $3.35M under Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy program.

The second project is located at 253 King William Street. Operated by CityHousing Hamilton, this project will provide an estimated 24 units for women and their children, those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness, and for Black Canadians. The project will receive $6.4 million under the Project Stream of the RHI.

The final project is operated by St. Matthew’s House at 412 Barton Street East This will create 12 units for Black Canadians and Indigenous people. This project will receive $3.8 million under the Project Stream of the RHI.

For many years Chard Collins, MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek was a board member and chair of CityHousing Hamilton. On today’s announcement he noted, “This rapid construction of new affordable housing units immediately assists those on the City’s Access to Housing waitlist, many who have waited several years to access safe and affordable places to call home.”