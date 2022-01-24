Province surpasses 30 million vaccinations, 6 million boosters
Weekend COVID hospitalization numbers are understated as not all hospitals report on weekends but the latest figures released by the province show 3861 in hospital and 615 ICU patients. The ICU figure is an increase of eleven from the previous day. There were 5833 cases reported—again an understatement due to testing limitations with a positivity rate of 18.2 percent. There were 36 deaths, bringing the total death toll past the 11,000 mark to 11,004.The province surpassed the 30 million mark for vaccinations over the weekend with six million booster shots administered.
Locally Hamilton reported 252 new COVID cases and six deaths while Halton reported 176 cases and no deaths.
