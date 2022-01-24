COVID Outbreaks, cases are easing in Hamilton

The number of COVID outbreaks in Hamilton has fallen off sharply from the peak at the beginning of the month. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 80 outbreaks, compared to over 90 last week and 101 outbreaks at the peak of the current wave of the pandemic. Deaths in long-term care settings continued to rise with 14 deaths taking place in Hamilton since Friday. Hamilton recorded 929 COVID cases over the last three days, bringing the seven-day average count down to 336. Hospitalizations in Hamilton rose by three from Friday to 281, but ICU cases dropped by five to 35. Halton reported 575 cases since Friday for a seven-day average case count of 241. Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by 20 to 109 but ICU cases rose by two to 23. There was one death reported over the weekend.

Weekend COVID hospitalization numbers are understated as not all hospitals report on weekends but the latest figures released by the province show 3861 in hospital and 615 ICU patients. The ICU figure is an increase of eleven from the previous day. There were 5833 cases reported—again an understatement due to testing limitations with a positivity rate of 18.2 percent. There were 36 deaths, bringing the total death toll past the 11,000 mark to 11,004. The province surpassed the 30 million mark for vaccinations over the weekend with six million booster shots administered.