Province passes the 30 Million vaccination mark

Weekend COVID hospitalization numbers are understated as not all hospitals report on weekends but the latest figures released by the province show 3797 in hospital and 604 ICU patients. The ICU figure is an increase of four from the previous day. There were 57 deaths reported, making the seven-day average death toll 51. There were 5833 cases reported—again an understatement due to testing limitations with a positivity rate of 18.2 percent. The province surpassed the 30 million mark for vaccinations Saturday with 79,000 shots administered.
Locally Hamilton reported 351 new COVID cases and three deaths while Halton reported 277 cases and no deaths.