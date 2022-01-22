Ontario to hit 30 million vaccinations this weekend
The province reported a decline in hospitalizations of 898 cases to 4,026 but ICU cases increased by 10 to 600. There were 47 deaths reported—a number that included some data catch-up from previous days. With 36,000 tests administered, the positivity rate was showing at 15.9 percent. In all there were 6,473 new COVID cases reported—a number that is understated due to the restrictions on testing a processing tests. The province will almost certainly pass the 30 million vaccination mark this weekend as the total has hit 29,977.258 after 104,000 vaccinations were administered on Friday. There have been almost 6 million booster shots administered and the number of children aged 5-11 getting a shot has increased to 554,987 or 51.5 percent of that age group. Local health units do not reported on weekends, but provincial figures show Hamilton with 326 new cases and three deaths, and Halton with 304 cases and one death.