Hamilton police bust two in botched carjacking

Hamilton Police have charged a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old man involved in a brazen carjacking attempt right next to Hamilton City Hall

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 just before 5:30 p.m., two suspects approached the victim who was leaving their workplace in the area of Bay Street South and Main Street West in Hamilton. Waving a gun. the suspects made demands for the victim’s vehicle then while demanding the keys. The victim managed to get away after declining their demands and the suspects attempted to flee.

Police responded to the incident immediately, located and arrested the two suspects a short distance from the attempted carjacking. A replica firearm was seized as a result of the arrest.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton.

The two men, both with previous criminal conviction face a string of charges in connection with the botched carjacking as well as breach of probation and weapons charges.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.