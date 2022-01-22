Halton Police Freedom of Information process goes digital

Effective immediately anyone wishing to file a freedom of information request with Halton Police can do so online. As of Thursday, January 20, 2022, anyone needing to file a FOI request can now do so online, via the Halton Police website at haltonpolice.ca/foi.

This service enhancement for FOI requests allows for:

a streamlined digital process that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year;

seamless online payment of all applicable fees; and

digital confirmation records for applicants via email.

Please note that due to COVID-19, the HRPS is currently experiencing longer than normal processing times and appreciates applicants’ patience.

Background

Under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA), anyone wishing to make an application for information from police records can do so through a FOI request.

Anyone wishing to exercise their right under the MFIPPA to correct personal information within a record held by the police can do so through a Correction of Personal Information request. Those wishing to submit correction requests must still do so via mail.

For more information on the new process, please contact:

Shannon King

Manager, Records and Information Services

905-825-4777 ext. 4709