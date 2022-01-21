Local COVID cases show significant drop from a week ago

COVID case count showed continued signs of easing in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health reported 342 new COVID cases compared to 589 a week earlier. Halton’s case count was down to 295, compared to 588 a week earlier. Hamilton’s seven-day average case count is 361. Halton’s is 373. Both case counts are understated due to testing limitations, but the counts from a week earlier were taken under similar conditions. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were down one case from Thursday and ICU cases increased by two to 40. Halton added eight hospitalizations to 129, but ICU cases dropped by one to 21. There were two deaths in Halton and no new deaths reported in Hamilton. Hamilton is reporting 86 outbreaks—a drop of five from Thursday and well below the peak earlier this month of 101.

The province reported 4114 COVID hospitalizations, an increase of 53 cases but ICU cases declined by four to 590. The death toll continues to be high with 62 more deaths reported. The province reported 7165 cases—a number understated s=due to the testing restrictions. But there were more than 41000 tests conducted with a positivity rate of 17,7 percent—half the positivity rate on January 2nd. There were 102,000 vaccinations administered. The number of residents with three shots is now almost 5.9 million and 549,000 children 5-11 have had shots representing 50.9 percent of that age group.