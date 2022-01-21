Bill Kelly and John Best discuss the upcoming municipal lection

The Hamilton municipal election campaign kicked off this week with the announcement by Chamber of Commerce President Keanin Loomis that he would be a candidate for Hamilton mayor. He will step down from his Chamber position in March.

Bay Observer publisher John Best at CHML’s Bill Kelly talked about the upcoming municipal election.

Nominations can be filed beginning on May 1, 2018. The last day to file a nomination is the last Friday in July. The nomination deadline was moved forward from September with changes made in 2018. Another change in this years election is that the new council will be sworn in two weeks earlier on November 16