Suspect lured, sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl: Halton Police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – Child and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) has arrested an adult male in regards to a sexual assault investigation involving a young girl in Oakville.

From July 2021 to September 2021, the male suspect communicated with a 14-year-old girl via an online messaging app (Snapchat). In late September 2021, the suspect transported the young girl to a residence in Oakville and sexually assaulted her.

On January 17, 2022, police arrested Diego Nunez (22) of Oakville. He has been charged with:

Luring a Child

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Nunez was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Nunez has several online profiles (Snapchat, Instagram, Twitch, Steam and GitHub) and goes by the names “xxuegoo” or “xxuegoo diego”.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the CASA Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.